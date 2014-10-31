Oct 31 The following is a list of Major League Soccer Cup finals: 2013 - Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 1 (Sporting Kansas City won 7-6 on penalties) 2012 - LA Galaxy 3 Houston Dynamo 1 2011 - LA Galaxy 1, Houston Dynamo 0 2010 - Colorado Rapids 2, FC Dallas 1 (aet) 2009 - Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 1 (aet. Real Salt Lake won 5-4 on pens) 2008 - Columbus Crew 3, New York Red Bulls 1 2007 - Houston Dynamo 2, New England Revolution 1 2006 - Houston Dynamo 1, New England Revolution 1 (aet. Houston won 4-3 on pens) 2005 - LA Galaxy 1, New England Revolution 0 (aet) 2004 - D.C. United 3, Kansas City Wizards 2 2003 - San Jose Earthquakes 4, Chicago Fire 2 2002 - LA Galaxy 1, New England Revoltuion 0 (won on 'golden goal' in extra time) 2001 - San Jose Earthquakes 2, LA Galaxy 1 2000 - Kansas City Wizards 1, Chicago Fire 0 1999 - D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 0 1998 - Chicago Fire 2, D.C. United 0 1997 - D.C. United 2, Colorado Rapids 1 1996 - D.C. United 3, LA Galaxy 2 (won on 'golden goal' in extra-time) (Compiled by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)