Nov 7 Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids
said on Monday they will not renew English coach Gary Smith's
contract, ending a relationship with the man who guided them to
the MLS title last year.
"After meeting with Gary, we decided it would be in the
best interest of both parties to move in a different
direction," Rapids Managing Director Jeff Plush said in a
statement.
"We would like to thank Gary for his many contributions to
the Colorado Rapids organisation. He was instrumental in the
Rapids winning our first MLS Cup last year and we wish him
nothing but the best as he explores new opportunities."
Harlow-born Smith, 43, was an assistant with Wimbledon,
Wycombe Wanderers and Watford in England after his playing
career was cut short by injury.
He joined the Rapids as an assistant in 2008 but took over
as head coach later that year.
After finishing fifth in the Western Conference with a
12-9-13 record this season, the Rapids went on to win a wild
card game against the Columbus Crew before being eliminated
from the playoffs by Sporting Kansas City.
