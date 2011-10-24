Oct 24 Former Liverpool and Scotland
international Steve Nicol has parted ways with Major League
Soccer's (MLS) New England Revolution after 10 years with the
club and four trips to the championship game.
The Revolution, who failed to reach the playoffs in the
past two seasons, said on Monday the two sides mutually decided
to part ways, ending what was the longest-serving coaching
tenure in the North American league.
"We all agreed a change of direction was needed to reverse
the trend of the past couple of years," Jonathan Kraft, the
Revolution's investor/operator, said in a statement.
"Stevie was a successful head coach and a tremendous
ambassador for the Revolution for the past decade and set a
high standard for success."
Nicol led the Revolution to the title-deciding MLS Cup four
times -- 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2007 -- but they were beaten on
every occasion.
The Scotsman played for Liverpool from 1981 to 1995 and was
part of five English championship winning teams and the 1984
European Cup triumph.
"I'm very thankful to the Krafts for giving me the
opportunity to be their head coach," Nicol said.
"I've had some great times and been involved with some
great players and great people. My family will always remain
part of the Kraft family."
