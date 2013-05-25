May 25 Former U.S. soccer international Robbie Rogers has joined Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy, the team said on Saturday, putting him in line to become the first active openly gay male athlete to compete in an American professional team sport.

Rogers, who came out as gay in February with an announcement that also included his decision to step away from the game, will be on the Galaxy's roster for Sunday's home game against Seattle if his international transfer certificate arrives in time.

The announcement by the Galaxy comes less than a month after National Basketball Association veteran Jason Collins became the first active athlete from the four major U.S. men's professional sports leagues to come out publicly as gay.

Collins, however, is a free agent and has not competed since his announcement after the 2012-13 NBA regular season. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Josh Reich)