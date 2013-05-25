May 24 Former U.S. soccer international Robbie Rogers, who came out as gay and retired from the game in February, is to join Major League Soccer's L.A. Galaxy, USA Today reported on Friday.

The newspaper's website said Rogers had agreed terms with the Galaxy and the team later announced a press conference for Saturday for a "player acquisition" announcement without stating the player's name.

Rogers, who is 26, would become the first openly gay player in MLS.

The winger, who had spells in England with Leeds United and Stevenage after making his name in MLS with Columbus Crew, had been training with the Galaxy for the past three weeks.

"I was a little scared to put myself back in that situation but after the first few days I was like, 'wow, I miss this, I love this,' " Rogers told USA Today.

"Once I got on the field, I felt really normal. More normal than I ever did in the past.

"I just want to be able to compete. Every day in training, make my team better and prove myself," he said.

NBA player Jason Collins came out as gay in April making him the first active athlete in a major professional league in the U.S. to declare his homosexuality.

