Oct 31 Major League Soccer has switched the venues for the Eastern Conference semi-final series between the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United because of power outages caused by Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey.

The first leg was scheduled to be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday but will now be held at United's RFK Stadium.

New York Red Bulls general manager Jerome de Bontin said on Wednesday his team's stadium had been without power since the storm landed in the region.

"We've been dealing off the generators and they aren't enough to provide all the electricity we would need to hold a game," de Bontin said in a statement, adding that it may be several days before full power is restored.

The MLS Playoffs kick off on Wednesday night with the Chicago Fire hosting the Houston Dynamo. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)