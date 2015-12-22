Dec 22 Reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup champions, the Portland Timbers, will launch their title defence on March 6 when the 2016 season begins in style with all 20 clubs in action.

The hosting Timbers will take on Columbus Crew at Providence Park in an intriguing re-match of the 2015 MLS Cup final, which was won 2-1 by Portland in Ohio.

In other season openers announced by MLS on Tuesday, the New York Red Bulls will start their campaign at home to Toronto FC while the Montreal Impact will visit the Vancouver Whitecaps in an all-Canadian duel.

The Red Bulls are defending Supporters' Shield winners after posting the best record (18-10-6) during the 2015 regular season.

Five of the 10 games to be played on March 6 will be broadcast on national television, including the Seattle Sounders against Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy against D.C. United.

Seven teams will hold their home openers in Week Two, with New England, Columbus, Colorado, Kansas City, Real Salt Lake and Montreal playing host on Saturday, March 12 before New York City FC follows suit at Yankee Stadium on March 13.

Each MLS team will play 34 regular season games during 2016, with 17 at home and 17 on the road. Full times, opponents, and broadcast information for these games will be announced at a later date. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating)