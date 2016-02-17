Feb 17 A group of St. Louis business and sports leaders have come together in an attempt to bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to the city.

An eight-member group that includes both the president of Major League Baseball's St. Louis Cardinals and owner of the United Soccer League's St. Louis FC, will now work on trying to find a potential team owner or owners.

The group will explore stadium sites, funding options and the overall viability of the St. Louis region, which last month lost its National Football League team to Los Angeles, as a home to an MLS expansion franchise.

"We know St. Louis is a tremendous soccer market and are pleased to see many prominent business and sports leaders becoming involved in the efforts to bring a Major League Soccer team to the downtown area," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

"We look forward to working with the group to further evaluate St. Louis and see if it is ready for an MLS expansion team."

MLS currently has 20 teams with plans on expanding to 24 teams by 2020. The league also outlined their intent to expand to 28 teams during a board of governors meeting last December and St. Louis is being considered for a club. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)