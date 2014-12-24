Dec 24 Houston Dynamo's Scottish coach Owen Coyle says he is delighted with the club's acquisition of Mexican international striker Erick Torres.

The 21-year-old Torres scored 15 goals in 29 games in Major League Soccer last season for Chivas USA, the now defunct Los Angeles club.

The Dynamo signed Torres after MLS secured his rights from Mexican club Chivas de Guadalajara and he will spend up to six months on loan with the Liga MX team before moving to Houston.

"We are delighted to sign such a talented young player with the scope and potential to improve further," former Burnley and Bolton manager Coyle said.

"For me, he is an outstanding player who does the toughest thing in soccer with ease, and that is to score goals. I look forward to working with him and helping to make him even better."

Torres is the first major signing made by the Dynamo since appointing Coyle earlier this month and with a large Mexican population in the club's catchment area it is hoped he will help boost the club's attendances and popularity.

The striker made his Mexico national team debut in September against Bolivia and scored his first goal for El Tri against Panama a month later.

Known as 'Cubo' he was, at 18, the youngest member of the squad at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup where Mexico finished in third place.

The Guadalajara born forward made his Liga MX debut with Chivas in November 2010 at age 17. Torres scored six goals in 15 games in the 2011 Clausura season as Chivas reached the semifinals of the Liga MX playoffs.

Torres scored 14 goals in 65 league games over three years with Guadalajara before he joined Chivas USA in MLS.

In November, Torres scored five goals in four appearances, including two goals in the final versus Venezuela, as the Mexico U-21s won the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games.

The Dynamo kick off the 2015 MLS season on March 7 against Columbus Crew. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Alan Baldwin)