Oct 24 Major League Soccer (MLS) appeared to take a leaf out of the National Football League's (NFL) rule book on Sunday as New England Revolution's Kei Kamara was cautioned for twerking during the game against Montreal Imapact on Sunday.

The Sierra Leone international drilled a right-footed shot into the net during Revolution's 3-0 win against Impact on Sunday and decided to twerk in celebration. That failed to amuse the referee, who brandished a yellow card.

The 32-year-old Kamara was furious at the caution, but he was urged to calm down by manager Jay Heaps and teammate Scott Caldwell (bit.ly/2f8rJyK).

The NFL has clamped down on twerking - sexually provocative dancing - by its players during games. Most recently, it fined and penalized Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown when he twerked to celebrate his 26-yard touchdown against the Washington Redskins. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)