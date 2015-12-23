MOSCOW Dec 23 Former Soviet Union and Russia midfielder Igor Dobrovolskiy has been named as the head coach of Moldova, the country's football federation said.

The 48-year-old, who has already coached the Moldovan national team between 2006 and 2009, has signed a two-year contract, the Moldovan FA said on its website (www.fmf.md).

Moldova managed to collect just two points in trying to qualify for Euro 2016 and finished last in Group G.

Alexandru Curteian stepped down as head coach on Sept. 21 and was temporarily replaced by Stefan Stoica. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)