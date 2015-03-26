March 26 Moldovan top division club Dinamo-Auto have indefinitely suspended two players over allegations of match-fixing, the Tiraspol-based side said.

"For the management of Dinamo-Auto, it's always been and will be important to observe the principles of fair play," the club, founded in 2009, said in a statement.

"We condemn all attacks on the integrity of the game and we urge all, who care about football, to protect it from various negative influences and manipulation."

Dinamo-Auto refused to disclose the names of the players when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.

The Moldovan National Anti-Corruption Agency (NAC) last week questioned 12 players and officials following the league match between leaders Dacia Chisinau and Dinamo-Auto Tiraspol. Dacia won 6-2.

The NAC said this week that two Singaporeans have been detained for attempted match-fixing, adding that they made attempts to fix football matches in order to win money from betting. The pair could face up to 10 years in jail if found guilty.

"Prosecutors have gathered evidence that they had tried to bribe a Moldovan Football Federation's vice-president with $50,000 to help fixing a match which had to be played abroad," NAC said.

Local media said the match under scrutiny was the European Under-21 qualifier between Belgium and Moldova, due to be held in Leuven on Monday.

Local soccer pundits have described recent match-fixing reports as "the tip of the iceberg", saying match-fixing and corruption in the former Soviet republic are rife. (Reporting by Angel Krasmirov in Sofia, Editing by Ed Osmond)