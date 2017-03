PARIS May 19 Brazilian defender Fabinho will be staying with Ligue 1 club AS Monaco until June 2019 under a deal with his parent club Rio Ave.

The 21-year-old right back, called up by Brazil for this year's Copa America, has been on loan for the past two seasons at Monaco, who are third in the Ligue 1 standings.

Vadim Vasilyev, Monaco's vice-president, said the club were delighted to have agreed a long-term deal with a very promising young player.

