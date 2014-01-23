PARIS Jan 23 Colombia striker Radamel Falcao will undergo surgery on a left knee injury, his Ligue 1 club Monaco said on Thursday without elaborating on the length of his absence.

"Radamel Falcao suffered a lesion on his left knee's cruciate ligament. Surgery is necessary... the doctors will do everything they can to help Radamel Falcao recover as quickly as possible," Monaco said in a statement.

Falcao picked up the injury after scoring his team's first goal in a 3-0 win at amateurs Chasselay Monts d'Or Azergues in a last-32 French Cup game on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)