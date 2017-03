PODGORICA May 23 Buducnost Podgorica won their first Montenegrin cup with a 1-0 defeat of Celik Niksic on Wednesday after chaotic scenes on the pitch and fan violence on the terraces.

"Fighting between rival fans and dissent by Celik players broke out after the referee awarded Buducnost a penalty in the 71st minute, only to rescind his decision after an eight-minute delay," the Montenegrin FA said on its official website (www.fscg.me).

Defender Mitar Pekovic scored the winner in the first of 10 minutes of stoppage time to delight the home fans

Angry Celik players boycotted the trophy presentation.

