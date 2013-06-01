NIKSIC, Montenegro, June 1 - Sutjeska Niksic won their first Montenegrin league title after a 2-1 home win over Lovcen Cetinje ended the club's six-game winless streak on Saturday.

Sutjeska finished with 65 points from 33 matches, five ahead of last season's champions, Buducnost Podgorica, who slipped to a 1-0 home defeat by Mornar Bar.

First-half goals from strikers Djordjije Cetkovic and Vladan Karadzic put Sutjeska in the driving seat in front of 12,000 jubilant home fans before Lovcen scored a late consolation.

Buducnost, who served the first of their six-match crowd ban against Mornar for last month's fan violence, were undone by a 66th-minute goal from Luka Rotkovic, which also allowed the visitors to avoid direct relegation and clinch a top-flight play-off berth.

