BARCELONA May 2 Spain's Jorge Lorenzo set a record lap time in front of his home crowd to take pole position at the Jerez Grand Prix with world champion Marc Marquez qualifying in second place on Saturday.

Yamaha rider Lorenzo's time of 1 min 37.910 seconds was the fastest ever and it was his first pole since Misano last September.

In soaring temperatures he finished 0.39 seconds ahead of Marquez while Andrea Iannone will be third on the grid for Sunday's race.

Italian Valentino Rossi, who tops the world championship standings with 66 points after two race wins, qualified fifth.

"The race is going to be completely different with a lot more laps," Lorenzo told reporters.

"In my third try I gave my maximum without crashing and I am very happy with this lap time."

Lorenzo, twice a MotoGP world champion, has failed to make a podium finish from the three races so far. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)