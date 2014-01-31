PARIS Jan 31 Algeria left back Faouzi Ghoulam has joined Napoli from French side St Etienne and the Serie A team have loaned Pablo Armero to West Ham United, the Italian club said on Friday.

Ghoulam has signed for four and a half years with third-placed Napoli, they said on their website (www.sscnapoli.it). The transfer fee could be up to 5.5 million euros ($7.46 million), according to French media.

The France-born player, who will turn 23 on Saturday, is a St Etienne academy product. He has played 101 games in all competitions with Les Verts and has won four caps with Algeria.

The 27-year-old Armero joined Premier League strugglers West Ham until the end of the season. Armero, who has played 50 internationals for Colombia, has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this term.

($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)