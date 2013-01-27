PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Jan 27 (Massive underdogs Cape Verde Islands scored two late goals to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win over Angola and qualify for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

A header from Gege after 82 minutes and a strike from substitute Heldon in the first minute of stoppage time gave the islanders the most unlikely of wins and put them into the last eight after South Africa drew 2-2 with Morocco in the other Group A match in Durban.

Angola had taken the lead when Nando deflected the ball into his own net after 33 minutes, but even though Angola were winning for much of the match, they looked like being eliminated while Morocco were beating South Africa.

Late goals in both games changed everything in the final minutes as Cape Verde clinched their place in the last eight to take second place in the group behind South Africa. Morocco finished third and Angola fourth. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)