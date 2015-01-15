MALABO Jan 15 Algeria have suffered another injury blow ahead of the African Nations Cup finals with goalkeeper Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche ruled out after getting hurt in training.

The keeper became the third player named in the original 23-man squad selected last month to be forced to withdraw from the tournament in Equatorial Guinea, which starts on Saturday.

Zemmamouche suffered an injury to his shin, the Algerian Football Federation said on Thursday.

CS Constantine's Cedric Si Mohamed, who was in the squad at last year's World Cup finals, has been called up as Zemmamouche's replacement ahead of Algeria's Group C opener against South Africa in Mongomo on Monday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)