Dec 29 Algeria midfielder Djamel Abdoun has been ruled out of next month's African Nations Cup in South Africa because of injury, the country's football federation said.

The Olympiakos player, who was a member of the Algeria squad at the 2010 World Cup, suffered a thigh injury earlier this month and has been told he cannot play for the next five weeks.

The extent of the injury was confirmed after consultation with the Algerian team's medical staff, the federation reported on its website (www.FAF.dz).

Algeria compete in Group D at the tournament against the Ivory Coast, Togo and Tunisia, playing their first match in Rustenburg on Jan. 22. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Southbroom; Editing By Alison Wildey)