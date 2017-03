RUSTENBURG, South Africa Jan 26 Togo's 2-0 win against Algeria in the African Nations Cup on Saturday helped keep their last eight chances alive and sealed Ivory Coast's qualification from Group D.

Emmanuel Adebayor after 32 minutes and Dove Wome's stoppage time strike at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace put Togo on three points with Tunisia and eliminated Algeria, while pacesetters Ivory Coast cannot finish lower than second.

Both goals came against the run of play after a Sofiane Feghouli-inspired Algeria dominated the opening stages and most of the match, which was halted for 13 minutes late on when one of the goal frames was broken.

Togo's match against Tunisia on Wednesday will decide who goes through alongside tournament favourites Ivory Coast, who play Algeria. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Tom Pilcher)