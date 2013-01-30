RUSTENBURG, South Africa Jan 30 Tournament favourites and Group D winners Ivory Coast battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with already-eliminated Algeria who at least left the African Nations Cup with their pride restored on Wednesday.

All four goals came in a 16-minute spell in the second half with Algeria taking the lead in the 64th minute with substitute Sofiane Feghouli scoring two minutes after coming on for Ryad Boudebouz, who missed a penalty in the first half.

They doubled their lead six minutes later when Hilal Soudani thundered in a header after escaping his marker and meeting a long perfect cross from Feghouli wide on the right.

The Ivorians struck back in the 77th minute when Didier Drogba outjumped the defence to head home and equalised three minutes after that when a powerful shot from Wilfried Bony took a huge deflection off Algerian defender Djamel Mesbah.

Algeria lost their opening two games to Tunisia and Togo and were already eliminated while Ivory Coast boss Sabri Lamouchi rested nine players ahead of Sunday's quarter-final against Nigeria. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)