MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 19 Top-ranked Algeria came back from a goal down to win 3-1 against South Africa, who missed a penalty and scored an own goal, in their African Nations Cup Group C game on Monday.

Thuso Phala put South Africa ahead shortly after half-time and they could have been 2-0 up minutes later when they won a penalty, only for Tokelo Rantie to blast the 58th minute spot kick against the crossbar.

Thulani Hlatshwayo then headed the ball into his own net in the 69th minute to allow Algeria back into the game before goals from Faouzi Ghoulam (72nd) and Islam Slimani (83rd) made sure of the win.

In the earlier Group C match at the Estadio de Mongomo, Senegal scored with the last kick of the match to beat Ghana 2-1 after trailing at half-time.