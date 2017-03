MALABO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 27 Algeria clinched a place in the last eight at the African Nations Cup with a 2-0 win over Senegal that eliminated their opponents in their Group C clash on Tuesday.

A superb late Nabil Bentaleb strike wrapped up the victory after an early Riyad Mahrez goal set the Algerians on their way, leaving Senegal, who needed a draw to advance, heartbroken.

Algeria finished as runners-up level on six points with group winners Ghana who secured a 2-1 victory over South Africa in the other group game with a late goal in Mongomo.

Algeria went ahead when winger Mahrez slotted beneath the advancing Bouna Coundoul after 11 minutes and doubled their lead in the 81st when the ball fell to Bentaleb who lashed it into the corner of the goal sending Senegal home. (Editing by Ken Ferris)