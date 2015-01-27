(Adds details)

By Eddie Dove

MALABO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 27 Algeria clinched a place in the last eight at the African Nations Cup with a 2-0 win over Senegal that eliminated their opponents in their Group C clash on Tuesday.

A superb late Nabil Bentaleb strike wrapped up the victory after an early Riyad Mahrez goal set the Algerians on their way, leaving Senegal, who needed a draw to advance, heartbroken.

Algeria finished as runners-up level on six points with group winners Ghana who secured a 2-1 victory over South Africa in the other group game with a late goal in Mongomo.

On Sunday, Ghana will play the Group D runners-up in Mongomo while Algeria face the Group D winners in Malabo.

Algeria began the game with Senegal under pressure following their lethargic showing and late defeat by Ghana on Friday. Nerves were evident in their defence as the Senegalese sought to attack with pace down the flanks in the early stages.

However, it was the Algerians who broke the deadlock when Mahrez was picked out by Madjid Bougherra and he finished calmly underneath goalkeeper Bouna Coundoul.

Senegal had several chances to equalise in the first half but failed to find the net.

Sadio Mane's pace and darting runs were of particular concern to Bougherra and his defensive partner Carl Medjani, while Papy Djilobodji went close with a long-range free kick after 30 minutes. Mame Biram Diouf was then thwarted by Rais M'Bolhi six minutes later when he was beaten to the ball.

Algeria sought to close the game down in the second half and stoppages became increasingly frequent. M'Bolhi was booked for time-wasting after 76 minutes, although Algeria did go close when Kara Mbodji was forced into a goal-line block.

The defeat sends Senegal out of the tournament following Ghana's victory in Mongomo after late goals from John Boye and Andre Ayew cancelled out Mandla Masango's opener and sent Avram Grant's side into the quarter-finals. (Editing by Ken Ferris)