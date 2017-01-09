Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Algeria. African Nations Cup record Previous appearances in finals: (16) 1968, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2015. Best performance: Winners 1990 Drawn in Group B with Senegal, Tunisia and Zimbabwe. - - - Coach: George Leekens Twice the national coach of his native Belgium and also previously briefly in charge of Algeria, this will be Leekens' third major tournament after the 1998 World Cup in France and the 2015 Nations Cup, where he was Tunisia manager. He qualified Belgium for the 1998 World Cup but was fired after a disappointing tournament, returning to the post in 2010 for a second time only to quit for a job at Club Bruges when the prospects for the national side were vastly underrated. Leekens, now 67, was Algeria coach in 2003 and has also worked at clubs in Turkey, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. With Tunisia he reached the quarter-finals of the 2015 Nations Cup. As a player, he spent most of his career at Club Bruges, winning five championship medals and three caps for his country. - - - Key player: Riyad Mahrez, Age: 25. Winger Mahrez was crowned 2016 African Footballer of the Year last week after winning the English Premier League with underdogs Leicester City. Born in Sarcelles, France, his father hailed from Algeria. Moved to Leicester from Le Havre after a scout from the English club went to watch one of his team mates but was instead mesmerised by Mahrez's ability. At the last Nations Cup finals, he scored in a 2-0 win over Senegal to get Algeria through to the quarter-finals. - - - FIFA world ranking Dec 2016: 38 How they qualified: First place team in Group J, ahead of Ethiopia, Seychelles and Lesotho. Squad: Goalkeepers: Malik Asselah (JS Kabylie), Rais Mbolhi (Antalyaspor), Chemseddine Rahmani (MO Bejaia) Defenders: Hicham Belkaroui (Esperance), Mokhtar Belkhiter (Club Africain), Ramy Bensebaini (Stade Rennes), Mohamed Benyahia (USM Alger), Liassine Cadamuro (Servette Geneva), Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli), Aissa Mandi (Real Betis), Mohamed Rabie Meftah (USM Alger), Djamel Mesbah (Crotone) Midfielders: Mehdi Abeid (Dijon), Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke 04), Yassine Brahimi (FC Porto), Rachid Ghezzal (Olympique Lyonnais), Adlene Guedioura (Watford), Saphir Taider (Bologna) Forwards: Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd), Sofiane Hanni (Anderlecht), Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani (both Leicester City), El Arabi Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)