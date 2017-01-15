(adds details)

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 15 Algeria's newly-crowned African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez scored twice as they rescued a point in a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe in a thrilling opening Group B game at the African Nations Cup on Sunday.

Mahrez handed Algeria a 12th minute lead with a goal befitting his new status but then saw Zimbabwe come from behind to lead with just eight minutes left before the Leicester City forward salvaged a draw by completing his double.

A 17th minute goal from Kudakwashe Mahachi and a penalty from Nyasha Mushekwi in the 29th gave a Zimbabwe a 2-1 lead as they surprised one of the tournament's heavyweights with the ferocity of their attacking play.

Zimbabwe, whose preparations were disrupted by players striking over money, offered early evidence of their potential as Khama Billiat hit a volley from well outside the Algeria penalty box that hit the post.

But Algeria casually went ahead on their first attack as Mahrez linked up late on the right but then expertly glided into the area before placing the ball superbly with a trademark left foot finish across the face of goal and into the net.

But the lead did not last long as Mahachi played a one-two with Danny Phiri and shot into the far corner with Algeria's Rais Mboli far too slow to get down and attempt a diving save.

Zimbabwe went ahead after Algeria fullback Mokhtar Belkhiter was beaten for pace and tugged back Onismor Bhasera, giving away the spot kick which Mushekwi neatly tucked away

Mboli then kept his side in the game as Billiat teased his way past two defenders and struck a powerful shot that was parried away with a dramatic one-handed stop.

Algeria dominated the second half with Ramy Bensebaini's flashing header hitting the bar before Mahrez made an opening for himself but hit the ball straight at the goalkeeper.

Islam Slimani was wide from a tight angle in the 79th before Zimbabwe could have wrapped up the points with substitute Cuthbert Malajila free on goal two minutes later only to be denied by Mboli's feet.

Algeria went straight down the other end with Mahrez picking up possession midway inside the opposition half and then bearing down on goal to hit his shot under keeper Tatenda Mkuruva for the equaliser.

Later on Sunday, Senegal meet Tunisia in the second Group B game at the Stade de Franceville.