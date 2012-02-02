MALABO Feb 2 David Alvarez became a national
hero in Equatorial Guinea after his goal gave the African
Nations Cup co-hosts a shock quarter-finals berth and the player
a taste of the crowds he would love to experience regularly.
The defender was the toast of the tiny nation when his 94th
minute stunner sealed a 2-1 win over Senegal last week, but the
amateur can generally be seen playing in front of a few hundred
fans for Spanish fourth division side Langreo.
Alvarez's father is from Equatorial Guinea and the
27-year-old, who was born and raised in Spain, believes it is
still not too late for his exploits to earn a professional
contract.
His side next face Ivory Coast, who like the Senegalese
boast an array of players from top European clubs, in Malabo on
Saturday, giving Alvarez another chance to impress any suitors
willing to pay for his services.
"I don't need to earn millions and millions of euros, I
would just be happy to have a professional contract and play
football for a living," Alvarez, who goes under the footballing
name of Kily, told Reuters.
"My dream is to play in England but I would be happy to go
anywhere."
Alvarez comes from the opposite end of Spain's soccer
spectrum to the millionaire players from clubs such as Real
Madrid and Barcelona.
Although he trains five times a week, his appearance fees do
not provide a living salary.
"Football can be a very tough, ungratifying profession," he
said. "To be successful, a lot of things have to fall into place
and you need a coach who has confidence in you."
Alvarez spent two years with Atletico Madrid's B team and
was on the verge of breaking into the first eleven when disaster
struck.
"I was picked to play for Atletico Madrid's first team but
the day before the match, I suffered ruptured ankle ligaments.
Somebody fell awkwardly on top of me and that was that. It took
weeks for me to recover and, by then, my chance had gone."
Playing for Equatorial Guinea in front of a home crowd is a
world away from his regular appearances in the Spanish lower
leagues.
"It's a huge difference," he said. "Usually, I play in front
of 600 or 700 people. In Bata, we were playing in front of
40,000 with the whole country behind us."
WRONG IDEA
Alvarez started playing international football in 2007 after
Equatorial Guinea began actively searching for foreign-raised
players who had parents from the country.
"I didn't know anything about Africa before that, I had no
real concept of what it was like," said Alvarez, whose
international career has taken him to impoverished and war-torn
countries within the region.
"You do see things which affect you deeply. In Sierra Leone
and Liberia we saw amputees, people living in very tough
conditions. It's a shock and very moving but it's not like that
everywhere.
"But many people have the wrong idea of Africa, they think
it's all natives with spears and arrows, that everyone is dying
of starvation.
"Of course, there is a lot of poverty but there's much more
to it than that."
He said the team would not be starstruck against the
Ivorians, even though they were keen to pose for photographs
with their illustrious opponents when the two teams shared a
hotel earlier this week.
"When you shake the hands of the opposition, you suddenly
realise that these guys play in the Premier League and Serie A,
but when they referee starts the game, you don't think about the
personalities, you just get on with it," he said.
