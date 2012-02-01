MALABO Feb 1 UEFA President Michel Platini, a staunch supporter of Europe's smaller teams, may be casting an envious eye towards Africa which has seen a dramatic levelling out in the last two years.

Poor management, ageing players and outdated coaches are blamed for the downfall of teams such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt and South Africa, who all failed to qualify for the African Nations Cup being held in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

They have made way for the likes of Niger and Botswana, making their debuts at the tournament, Sudan and Libya.

The trend has continued at the tournament itself.

Senegal, whose attack included Moussa Sow, top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, Papiss Cisse, the Bundesliga's second top scorer last term, Mamadou Niang and Demba Ba, went home early after losing all three games.

Morocco, another of the pre-tournament favourites, also fell at the first hurdle along with oil-rich Angola.

Meanwhile, Zambia, whose squad includes only one player from a European first division club, are through to the last eight along with an Equatorial Guinea side based largely on Spanish lower league players, unfancied Gabon and Sudan.

It is all far less predictable than Europe where, despite Platini's encouragement for smaller teams, the qualifying competition for Euro 2012 produced a dull procession of easy wins for the likes of Spain, Germany, Netherlands and Italy.

"Everybody is improving, governments are behind their team in many countries," Zambia coach Herve Renard said.

"They help with preparations for the Nations Cup. The qualification for Nations Cup is difficult and that means that we all deserve to be here."

Sudan's progress is a testament to the benefits of having a well-developed, solid domestic league rather than depending on foreign-based players who fly in from Europe and, increasingly, the Middle East and China.

All 23 members of Sudan's squad are based at home, most of them with the Al Hilal and Al Merreikh clubs who, with the backing of wealthy owners, have done well in African club competitions.

Libya, Tunisia, Botswana and co-hosts Gabon also have large contingents of home-based players which allows the coach to spend time with his squad without the restrictions of the international calendar.

"The ambition is higher because players in small teams are searching for a move to bigger clubs and they are motivated to play better," Sudan coach Mohamed Abdallah said.

Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte said there were European-based players who slackened when they returned to play for their country.

"African players, when they leave their European clubs and return to Africa, have a tendency to relax, a tendency to go back to old ways ... a bit more indiscipline," he told Reuters. "They lose out in that sense."

POSITIVE CHANGE

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), often criticised for confusion in the organisation of its competitions, is also credited with encouraging the development of the game in smaller countries.

"Something is changing and CAF has a played a good, influential role in this," said Sudan's Abdallah.

One positive development was the introduction of a Nations Cup with home-based players (CHAN) held last year.

"It's very useful for me because when we played in the qualifying group, my players had already played six matches in the CHAN, they get the experience of playing abroad," he said.

Smaller countries suffer from less of the in-fighting which plagues Cameroon, Nigeria and Senegal.

Equatorial Guinea's government has been lavishing players with generous bonuses, a stark contrast to Cameroon where a row over the non-payment of appearance fees led to a strike last year forcing the cancellation of a friendly against Algeria.

Samuel Eto'o, seen as the ringleader, was banned for 15 international matches by the federation, later reduced to eight months.

MUSICAL CHAIRS

Nigerian soccer is perpetually disrupted by judicial and government interference which has led to threats of suspension by FIFA.

Older players and coaches may also have outstayed their welcome in the established nations.

"Some teams have not brought in new players," Duarte said. "Nigeria, Cameroon and Egypt are old teams who didn't take care to renovate their teams.

"They have players who are 35 years old and now they have paid the price for having a slow team which lost to younger, more evolved teams."

The 42-year-old Portuguese suggested African teams were shooting themselves in the foot by naming big-name foreign coaches just before major tournaments, and depending on a small, closed circuit of coaches who flitted from country to country in a form of musical chairs.

"The fact that they are big name coaches does not mean they are the solution," he said.

"What matters is the logic of football which is, the logic of the coach to have to train players, time for the players to adapt to the coach's methods.

"Hiring a coach one month before (a tournament), as if a big name is worth the same as knowledge, adaptation to the country and its reality and the team, is a mistake that African teams continue to make.

"To hire coaches who are 65 years old is questionable. I'm not saying there aren't any good 65-year-olds but a lot of them are out of date, they haven't followed the evolution of football and they don't have the same ambition to progress." (Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)