MALABO Feb 1 UEFA President Michel Platini, a
staunch supporter of Europe's smaller teams, may be casting an
envious eye towards Africa which has seen a dramatic levelling
out in the last two years.
Poor management, ageing players and outdated coaches are
blamed for the downfall of teams such as Nigeria, Cameroon,
Egypt and South Africa, who all failed to qualify for the
African Nations Cup being held in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.
They have made way for the likes of Niger and Botswana,
making their debuts at the tournament, Sudan and Libya.
The trend has continued at the tournament itself.
Senegal, whose attack included Moussa Sow, top scorer in
Ligue 1 last season, Papiss Cisse, the Bundesliga's second top
scorer last term, Mamadou Niang and Demba Ba, went home early
after losing all three games.
Morocco, another of the pre-tournament favourites, also fell
at the first hurdle along with oil-rich Angola.
Meanwhile, Zambia, whose squad includes only one player from
a European first division club, are through to the last eight
along with an Equatorial Guinea side based largely on Spanish
lower league players, unfancied Gabon and Sudan.
It is all far less predictable than Europe where, despite
Platini's encouragement for smaller teams, the qualifying
competition for Euro 2012 produced a dull procession of easy
wins for the likes of Spain, Germany, Netherlands and Italy.
"Everybody is improving, governments are behind their team
in many countries," Zambia coach Herve Renard said.
"They help with preparations for the Nations Cup. The
qualification for Nations Cup is difficult and that means that
we all deserve to be here."
Sudan's progress is a testament to the benefits of having a
well-developed, solid domestic league rather than depending on
foreign-based players who fly in from Europe and, increasingly,
the Middle East and China.
All 23 members of Sudan's squad are based at home, most of
them with the Al Hilal and Al Merreikh clubs who, with the
backing of wealthy owners, have done well in African club
competitions.
Libya, Tunisia, Botswana and co-hosts Gabon also have large
contingents of home-based players which allows the coach to
spend time with his squad without the restrictions of the
international calendar.
"The ambition is higher because players in small teams are
searching for a move to bigger clubs and they are motivated to
play better," Sudan coach Mohamed Abdallah said.
Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte said there were
European-based players who slackened when they returned to play
for their country.
"African players, when they leave their European clubs and
return to Africa, have a tendency to relax, a tendency to go
back to old ways ... a bit more indiscipline," he told Reuters.
"They lose out in that sense."
POSITIVE CHANGE
The Confederation of African Football (CAF), often
criticised for confusion in the organisation of its
competitions, is also credited with encouraging the development
of the game in smaller countries.
"Something is changing and CAF has a played a good,
influential role in this," said Sudan's Abdallah.
One positive development was the introduction of a Nations
Cup with home-based players (CHAN) held last year.
"It's very useful for me because when we played in the
qualifying group, my players had already played six matches in
the CHAN, they get the experience of playing abroad," he said.
Smaller countries suffer from less of the in-fighting which
plagues Cameroon, Nigeria and Senegal.
Equatorial Guinea's government has been lavishing players
with generous bonuses, a stark contrast to Cameroon where a row
over the non-payment of appearance fees led to a strike last
year forcing the cancellation of a friendly against Algeria.
Samuel Eto'o, seen as the ringleader, was banned for 15
international matches by the federation, later reduced to eight
months.
MUSICAL CHAIRS
Nigerian soccer is perpetually disrupted by judicial and
government interference which has led to threats of suspension
by FIFA.
Older players and coaches may also have outstayed their
welcome in the established nations.
"Some teams have not brought in new players," Duarte said.
"Nigeria, Cameroon and Egypt are old teams who didn't take care
to renovate their teams.
"They have players who are 35 years old and now they have
paid the price for having a slow team which lost to younger,
more evolved teams."
The 42-year-old Portuguese suggested African teams were
shooting themselves in the foot by naming big-name foreign
coaches just before major tournaments, and depending on a small,
closed circuit of coaches who flitted from country to country in
a form of musical chairs.
"The fact that they are big name coaches does not mean they
are the solution," he said.
"What matters is the logic of football which is, the logic
of the coach to have to train players, time for the players to
adapt to the coach's methods.
"Hiring a coach one month before (a tournament), as if a big
name is worth the same as knowledge, adaptation to the country
and its reality and the team, is a mistake that African teams
continue to make.
"To hire coaches who are 65 years old is questionable. I'm
not saying there aren't any good 65-year-olds but a lot of them
are out of date, they haven't followed the evolution of football
and they don't have the same ambition to progress."
(Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story
email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)