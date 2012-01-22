* Angola win 2-1 after Burkina's defensive blunders
* Coach angry with players, opponents
MALABO, Jan 22 Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte
was furious with his players after two defensive blunders led to
a 2-1 defeat by Angola in their African Nations Cup opener on
Sunday.
Duarte also lambasted Angola's "anti-football", saying they
had spent the last 20 minutes of the match time-wasting,
prompting the referee to add on eight minutes of injury time.
Mateus and Manucho scored in the second half for the
Angolans either side of a superb equaliser by Alain Traore.
Burkina were badly let down by their defence as their
forwards created more than enough chances to win the game.
With Ivory Coast, 1-0 winners over Sudan earlier in the day,
strong favourites to go through, the match was seen as a key
battle in the race for second place in Group B, with Sudan
considered rank outsiders.
"Their goals both came from schoolboy mistakes in our
defence and we paid for them," said the Portuguese.
"After the second goal, Angola played anti-football which
the referee permitted. Obviously teams want to win and will do
all they can, but it was ridiculous. They kept going down and
wasting time and the referee did nothing."
The first half, while far from a classic, produced half-
chances for both sides with Angola, backed by a lively band
featuring out-of-key trumpets, looking slightly more dangerous.
The game burst into life three minutes after the break when
a sequence of mistakes in the Burkina area ended with Hamadou
Tall losing possession to Mateus who cut inside and fired a
left-foot shot past Daouda Diakite.
Burkina conjured up a superb equaliser 10 minutes later when
French-based midfielder Alain Traore curled a 25-metre free kick
around the wall that left Carlos Fernandes stranded.
The goal brought the Stallions to life and they looked
capable of winning the match until the defence lost possession
again. This time, Manucho benefited and the Real Valladolid
player fired a left-foot shot past the stunned Diakite from
outside the area.
Burkina were far from finished and Beli Moumouni Dagano
should have equalised when he was allowed a free header from
close range but his effort went straight to a grateful Carlos
Fernandes.
Dagano was denied again by the goalkeeper as Angola, who
resorted to blatant time-wasting, were forced to defend
desperately
