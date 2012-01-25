- MALABO Jan 25 Former Germany under-21
international striker Nando Rafael his been cleared to play for
Angola at the African Nations Cup, the team said Wednesday.
Team spokesman Joao Lusevikueno said Angola had received
clearance from soccer's governing body FIFA to field the
28-year-old who plays for Bundesliga side Augsburg.
"Nando Rafael is allowed to represent the Angola Football
Federation as from this date," said FIFA in a letter read by
Lusevikueno.
The decision means that Rafael is available to face Sudan in
Angola's Group B match on Thursday. Angola had applied for a
nationality change last week.
Rafael was born in Angola but left for Europe at the age of
eight. He spent his youth career with Dutch club Ajax and moved
to Germany in 2002 to play for Hertha Berlin.
He joined Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2006 and has also
played for Danish club AGF.
Angola began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso
on Sunday.
