JOHANNESBURG Jan 19 Angola and Morocco played out the second 0-0 draw on the opening day of the African Nations Cup but their Group A clash was livelier than Saturday's first game between hosts South Africa and Cape Verde Islands.

Both sides went close to scoring despite incessant rain and very cold conditions at Soccer City, with Angola keeper Lama making a superb diving save to thwart Morocco's Mounir El Hamdaoui after 10 minutes.

El Hamdaoui had also gone close in the fifth minute with another effort stopped by Lama while Mingo Bille had a chance to put Angola ahead a few minutes earlier.

Although Morocco dominated the early stages, Angola played their way back into the game and Guilherme Afonso, making his competitive international debut as a halftime substitute for Bille, almost broke the deadlock two minutes later.

Manucho and Afonso got in each other's way trying to head home a cross in the 88th and the former put the ball just wide. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)