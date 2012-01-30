MALABO Jan 30 Angola were given a police escort
as they passed through the interview area between their
dressing-room and team bus following their elimination from the
African Nations Cup on Monday.
Around 20 truncheon-wielding police were employed to stop
the players being asked questions in the mixed zone media area
by around 15 Angolan journalists following their 2-0 defeat to
Ivory Coast.
Players and officials are obliged to pass through the area,
where a fence separates them from reporters, on their way to the
bus.
The police were clearly from Angola and not Equatorial
Guinea, who are co-hosting the tournament alongside Gabon.
One Angolan journalist said they had been threatened with
reprisals on their return home if they showed footage or
reported the incident.
"They said we will be punished when we get back to Angola,"
he said.
The post-match media conference also witnessed unusual
scenes when coach Lito Vidigal complained about the standard of
translation which was provided by a director of his federation.
The embarrassed official had to translate criticism of
himself made by Vidigal into English and French.
At one stage Vidigal pulled a disapproving face and shook
his head during translation and said his remarks had been taken
out of context.
