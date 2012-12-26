LUANDA Dec 26 Uncapped striker Guilherme Afonso was a surprise inclusion by Angola in a 27-man preliminary squad named on Wednesday for next month's African Nations Cup finals.

The Angolan football federation will first have to seek FIFA clearance to play the 27-year-old, who won two caps for Switzerland at Under-21 level.

Angola had to chase against time before the last finals to get similar permission to field winger Nando Rafael, a former German junior international.

Rafael was a surprise omission from the squad, which will be the first to arrive in South Africa for the tournament which starts on Jan. 19.

A contingent of 20 players plus staff are due in Johannesburg on Thursday to begin preparations for group matches against the Cape Verde Islands, Morocco and hosts South Africa in Group A.

They will joined by seven European-based players on Jan. 3 before the squad is cut to 23 on Jan. 9.

Angola have three friendly matches planned before their opening game of the tournament on Jan. 19.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lamas (Petro Atletico), Landu (Recreativo Libolo), Neblu (Primeiro Agosto)

Defenders: Amaro, Bastos (both Primeiro Agosto), Dani Massunguna (Primeiro Agosto), Fabricio (InterClube), Lunguinha (Kabuscorp), Marco Airosa (AEL Limassol), Mingo Bille, Pirolito (both InterClube), Zuela (Apoel Nicosia)

Midfielders: Ary (Primeiro Agosto), Dede, Gilberto (both AEL Limassol), Ito (Progresso Sambizanga), Mabina (Petro Atletico), Manucho Dinis (Primeiro Agosto), Manuel (AS Aviacao), Miguel (Petro Atletico), Paty (InterClube)

Forwards: Djalma (Kasimpassa), Geraldo (Parana), Guilherme Afonso (FC Vaduz), Mauncho (Real Valladolid), Mateus (Nacional), Yano (Progresso Sambizanga). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Southbroom; Editing by Justin Palmer)