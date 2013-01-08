JOHANNESBURG Jan 8 Striker Guilherme Afonso, a former under-21 Swiss international, made the final cut for Angola's 23-man squad for the African Nations Cup finals which begins later this month in South Africa.

The 27-year-old, who won two caps for Switzerland at under-21 level, had been a surprise selection by coach Gustavo Ferrin and the subject of speculation in the Angolan press on Tuesday over his chances of making the final squad. He was one of seven European-based players selected.

Ferrin, who made the announcement at a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday, left out four home-based midfielders - Ary from Primeiro Agosto, Mabina of Petro Atletico, Paty of InterClube and Ito from Progresso Sambizanga.

Angola play in Group A with hosts South Africa, the Cape Verde Islands and Morocco, who they meet first at Soccer City in Johannesburg on Jan. 19.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lamas (Petro Atletico), Landu (Recreativo Libolo), Neblu (Primeiro Agosto)

Defenders: Amaro, Bastos (Primeiro Agosto), Dani Massunguna (Primeiro Agosto), Fabricio (InterClube), Lunguinha (Kabuscorp), Marco Airosa (AEL Limassol), Mingo Bille, Pirolito (both InterClube), Zuela (Apoel Nicosia)

Midfielders: Dede, Gilberto (both AEL Limassol), Manucho Dinis (Primeiro Agosto), Manuel (AS Aviacao), Miguel (Petro Atletico)

Forwards: Djalma (Kasimpassa), Geraldo (Parana), Guilherme Afonso (FC Vaduz), Mauncho (Real Valladolid), Mateus (Nacional), Yano (Progresso Sambizanga). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)