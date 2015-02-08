MALABO, Equatorial Guinea Feb 8 Yannick Bolasie is raring to get back to Premier League action with resurgent Crystal Palace after helping Democratic Republic of Congo to third place in the African Nations Cup.

DR Congo defeated hosts Equatorial Guinea 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the Estadio de Malabo on Saturday, with the 25-year-old forward playing the whole match.

Bolasie has kept a close eye on his club side's results whilst he has been away on international duty and says he is looking forward to taking his momentum from the tournament back to England.

"Have I missed the Premier League? You could say that," he told reporters. "I've missed it for sure, but I've enjoyed my time here.

"Crystal Palace have been on the fly at the moment. We've won five games and lost one (of the last six), so the mood is much higher.

"Hopefully, I can come back and restore even more confidence as well. That's my aim."

Bolasie will return to the 13th placed south London club after an encouraging showing at the tournament. He helped DR Congo reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1998 and also scored the team's opener against Zambia to secure a point.

"I think my own personal performance has been pretty good. I've got three fair play awards, two Man of the Match awards and a bronze medal, so I think it's gone well," he said.

"I don't know if I can say that it's one of the greatest moments of my career because we have only come third but it's been a great achievement for us personally and as a nation. I'm really happy because it's been a good tournament to be honest.

"We're coming third after two big nations, Ivory Coast and Ghana, they've got players who play right across Europe so I'm just delighted to be third."

Ivory Coast, who beat DR Congo 3-1 in Wednesday's semi-final, contest the Nations Cup final against Ghana on Sunday evening at the Estadio de Bata. (Editing by Sam Holden/Alan Baldwin)