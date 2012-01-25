- By Brian Homewood
MALABO Jan 25 Paulo Duarte has lasted for four
years as Burkina Faso coach, an eternity by African standards,
and believes the keeping the directors out of team selection has
been the key to his almost unprecedented longevity.
Since taking over in 2008, the Portuguese has led the
Stallions to the last two African Nations Cups, including the
current tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, and at one
stage, they reached 37th in the FIFA world rankings.
Burkina, who face neighbours Ivory Coast in their second
Group B game on Thursday, had missed out on the previous two
tournaments and Duarte said that the privilege of picking the
team himself has been the key to their improvement.
"Before in Burkina, as in many African countries, it was the
president of the federation and the minister of sports who
picked the team," the former Uniao Leira defender and coach told
Reuters.
"I changed this mentality. One of the first things I did
there was to say publicly and repeatedly, in everyone's face,
three or four times, that I'm the one who picks the team, not
the minister and not the (federation) president."
African football administrators are not known for tolerating
such firmness but if anyone has the personality to stand up to
pressure from above, it is the man nicknamed the African
Mourinho.
"I do my work the way I want, not the way others want,"
added Duarte, who has an impressive array of young
European-based players at his disposal.
ANGRY MAN
When Duarte took over, he found no records of the team and
could not even decipher which tactical system they used.
"There was no discipline, there was no organisation," he
said. "I took my ideas forward, my leadership, and fortunately
we started to win.
"The people and the players started to realise that we were
entering a new cycle, a new process, today there is a coach who
makes the decision, where before there wasn't."
Like Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, Duarte often comes
across as an angry character.
At one stage, he combined his Burkina role with coaching Le
Mans but when the French club demanded that he work exclusively
for them, he chose the Africans instead.
After they lost 2-1 to Angola in their Group B opener on
Sunday, he lambasted his own defenders for their "schoolboy
mistakes", his opponents for time-wasting tactics he described
as "anti-football".
He is also prickly about suggestions that Burkina have
broken rules on the naturalisation of players, such as
Cameroon-born defender Herve Zengue whose presence in the
qualifiers prompted a protest from opponents Namibia.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in Burkina's
favour although the player has not been picked for the Nations
Cup.
"It (naturalisation) is permitted for everyone: Portugal
have four Brazilians, Italy have two Argentines, France do it,
it's all allowed," he said.
He is not afraid to set ambitious targets for his side,
describing qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as an
"obligation" even though Burkina Faso have never played at the
finals before.
"We've got a favourable draw, Gabon, Niger and Congo, and we
got this draw because we have a good ranking," he said.
"I'd say that Burkina Faso have an obligation to qualify."
