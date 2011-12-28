OUAGADOUGOU Dec 28 Burkina Faso have left
out Cameroon-born defender Herve Zengue, who is embroiled in an
eligibility row, from a 25-man preliminary squad for next
month's African Nations Cup finals.
Three other foreign-born players, also controversially
issued Burkinabe citizenship to play for the national team in
the qualifiers, are in the party named by coach Paulo Duarte.
They are the Ivory Coast-born trio of Stephane Agbre,
Djakaridja Kone and striker Abdou Razak Traore.
Namibia have protested that Burkina Faso used the
Russian-based Zengue under false pretences in their qualifying
matches this year
Zengue was selected for Burkina Faso's qualifying matches on
the basis of a marriage with a Burkinabe citizen but Namibia are
protesting this does not qualify him him to play in terms of the
FIFA statutes.
The Confederation of African Football threw out the Namibian
protest last month on a technicality over the way they lodged
their protest rather than the substance of their case but the
southern African country have persisted with their case, even
after losing their appeal to African football's governing body.
They have now taken their case to the Swiss-based Court of
Arbitration for Sport, who are expected to announce a decision
next week.
Namibia are seeking to replace Burkina Faso in the 16-team
Nations Cup field but the Burkinabe have continued with their
preparations, which include a training camp in Cameroon and a
friendly international against co-hosts Gabon on Jan. 9.
Burkina Faso have been drawn in Group B in the Nations Cup,
alongside Angola, the Ivory Coast and Sudan.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Daouda Diakite (KV Turnhout, Belgium), Moussa
Germain Sanou (St Etienne, France), Adama Sawadogo (Missile FC,
Gabon)
Defenders: Stephane Agbre (Atletico CP, Portugal), Ibrahim
Gnanou (Alania Vladikavkaz, Russia), Issa Gouo (ASFA Yennega),
Bakary Kone (Olympique Lyon, France), Paul Koulibaly (Charleroi,
Belgium), Robert Sankara (ASEC Abidjan, Ivory Coast), Mamadou
Tall (Persepolis, Iran)
Midfielders: Wilfried Balima (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldovia),
Charles Kabore (Olympique Marseille, France), Mahamadou Kere
(Konyaspor, Turkey), Mohamed Koffi (Petrojet, Egypt), Djakaridja
Kone (Dynamo Bucharest, Romania), Jonathan Pitroipa (Stades
Rennes, France), Florent Rouamba (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldovia),
Bertrand Traore (Chelsea, England)
Forwards: Aristide Bance (Samsunspor, Turkey), Moumouni
Dagano (Al Khor, Qatar), Yahia Kebe (Al Kharitiyath, Qatar),
Issiaka Ouedraogo (FC Admira Wacker Modling, Austria), Abdou
Razak Traore (Lechia Gdansk, Poland), Alain Traore (AJ Auxerre,
France), Narcisse Yameogo (AD Camacha, Portugal).
