MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Burkina Faso:

Previous appearances in finals: 9 (1978, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2013)

Best performance: Runners-up 2013

Drawn in Group A with Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

- - -

Coach: Paul Put

Belgian Paul Put was banned in his own country in 2007 for fixing matches involving his club Lierse with a Chinese betting syndicate.

The 58-year-old was coach of the small west African nation Gambia for four years from 2007 and in 2012 took over Burkina Faso.

Two years ago he led the unfancied Burkinabe all the way to the final, where they lost 1-0 to Nigeria in Johannesburg, and then to within a post's width of a place at the World Cup finals.

Burkina Faso reached the playoffs for the tournament in Brazil only to lose on the away goals rule to Algeria after hitting the woodwork in the final minute of the second leg.

- - -

Key player: Jonathan Pitroipa. Age: 28. Winger.

Named player of the tournament at the last Nations Cup finals.

Finished top scorer in the 2015 qualifiers to underline his importance to Burkina Faso with his devastating speed and trickery on the ball.

Played in the Bundesliga with Freiburg and Hamburg before joining Stade Rennes in France and then last year making a lucratibe move to the United Arab Emirates.

- - -

FIFA world ranking January 2015: 64

How they qualified: Second place team in Group C, behind Gabon but ahead of Angola and Lesotho.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Moussa Fofana (Racing Club Kadiogo), Moussa Germain Sanou (Beauvais), Abdoulaye Soulama (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Wilfried Balima (Sheriff Tiraspol), Narcisse Bambara (Universitatea Cluj), Issa Gouo (AS Kaloum), Mohamed Koffi (Zamalek), Bakary Kone (Olympique Lyon), Paul Keba Koulibaly (Horoya), Florent Rouamba (CA Bastia), Steve Yago (Toulouse)

Midfielders: Adama Guira (SonderyskE), Charles Kabore (FC Kuban), Djakaridja Kone (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC), Prejuce Nakoulma (Mersin Idmanyurdu), Abdou Razack Traore (Kardemir Karabukspor), Bertrand Traore (Vitesse Arnhem), Moussa Yedan (Al Ahli), Jonathan Zongo (Almeria)

Forwards: Aristide Bance (HJK Helsinki), Issiaka Ouedraogo (Admira Wacker), Jonathan Pitroipa (Al Jazira), Alain Traore (Lorient).