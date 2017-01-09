Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Burkina Faso.

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: (10) 1978, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015

Best performance: Runners up 2013

Drawn in Group A with Cameroon, Gabon and Guinea Bissau.

- - -

Coach: Paulo Duarte

The 47-year-old from Portugal, who is in his second spell as coach of Burkina Faso, is set for his third African Nations Cup.

He was also in charge of the team at the 2010 and 2012 finals before going on to coach Gabon, who Burkina Faso will face in the group stage.

Duarte played at Uniao Leiria in Portugal for most of his career, before becoming their coach in 2006. Two years later he was appointed Burkina Faso coach, a role he tried to combine in 2009 with the manager's job at Le Mans.

Yet with the Ligue 1 club struggling to stay out of relegation zone, he was given an ultimatum after six months to choose between the two and he stuck with Burkina Faso.

- - -

Key player: Bertrand Traore. Age: 21. Striker.

Traore became the third youngest player in Nations Cup history when he made a substitute appearance at the 2012 finals in Gabon at the age of 16.

He joined Chelsea's academy and was part of the first-team squad for their Asian tour in 2013. He made his competitive debut in September 2015 in a Champions League tie against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Ajax Amsterdam, having previously had a loan spell at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

Elder brother Alain is also a member of the Burkina Faso squad and often partners Bertrand in attack for the national team.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2016: 50

How they qualified: First in Group D, ahead of Uganda, Botswana and the Comoros Islands.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Germain Sanou (Beauvais), Herve Koffi (ASEC Abidjan), Aboubacar Sawadogo (RC Kadiogo)

Defenders: Yacouba Coulibaly (RC Kadiogo), Youssoufou Dayo (Renaissance Berkane), Souleymane Koanda (ASEC Abidjan), Bakary Kone (Malaga), Patrick Malo (Smouha), Issouf Paro (Santos), Steeve Yago (Toulouse)

Midfielders: Cyrille Bayala (Sheriff Tiraspol), Adama Guira (Racing Lens), Charles Kabore (Krasnodar), Prejuce Nakoulma (Kayserispor), Jonathan Pitroipa (Al Nasr), Bakary Sare (Moreirense), Blati Toure (Omonia Nicosia), Abdou Razack Traore (Karabukspor), Alain Traore (Kayserispor), Jonathan Zongo (Almeria)

Strikers: Aristide Bance (ASEC Abidjan), Banou Diawara (Smouha), Bertrand Traore (Ajax Amsterdam)