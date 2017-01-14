LIBREVILLE Jan 14 Burkina Faso scored a late equaliser through centre back Issoufou Dayo to earn a fortuitous 1-1 draw with Cameroon in Group A at the African Nations Cup on Saturday.

Dayo touched home a header from close range in a goalmouth scramble from a free kick in the 75th minute to ensure a share of the spoils after Cameroon had led at halftime.

Captain Benjamin Moukandjo converted a free-kick in the 35th minute and Cameroon squandered two more gilt-edged chances after that as they failed to press home their advantage.

Earlier, hosts Gabon were stunned by a last minute equaliser as tournament newcomers Guinea Bissau held them to a 1-1 draw in the opening game. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)