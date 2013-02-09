JOHANNESBURG Feb 9 Injured Burkina Faso attacker Alain Traore will return to South Africa to cheer on his team mates as they take on Nigeria in the African Nations Cup final, the Burkinabe Football Federation said on Saturday.

The Lorient forward will fly in for Sunday's match from France, where he returned last week after suffering a thigh injury in the group stages of the tournament.

Traore was ruled out for up to six weeks after being taken off early in Burkina Faso's final Group C match in Nelspruit on Jan. 29, a goalless draw with champions Zambia that ensured they were the surprise winners of the pool.

The 25-year-old had shone before his injury with three goals in their opening two games - a 1-1 draw with Nigeria, where he scored with the last kick of the game, and a 4-0 thumping of Ethiopia.

He returned to France to have the injury assessed at his club but with Burkina Faso making it all the way to the final for a first time, Traore will be hoping to witness an unlikely victory at Soccer City. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)