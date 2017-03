MALABO Jan 24 Ibrahima Traore grabbed a stunning equaliser as Guinea held Cameroon 1-1 in the African Nations Cup on Saturday, continuing a remarkable sequence of draws in Group D.

All four matches in the group have now ended 1-1, leaving Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast and Guinea all with two points, two goals for and two against.

Benjamin Moukandjo gave Cameroon the lead in the 13th minute when he scored direct from a corner although his low ball to the near post was helped into the net by goalkeeper Naby Yattara.

Germany-based Traore levelled three minutes before halftime when he received the ball with his back to goal and, despite the attention of a pack of defenders, turned and fired a low shot into the far corner from 25 metres. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)