(Adds details)

MALABO Jan 24 Ibrahima Traore grabbed a stunning equaliser as Guinea held Cameroon 1-1 in the African Nations Cup on Saturday, continuing a remarkable sequence of draws in Group D.

All four matches in the group have now ended 1-1, leaving Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast and Guinea all with two points, two goals for and two against.

Benjamin Moukandjo gave Cameroon the lead in the 13th minute when he scored direct from a corner and Traore levelled with a shot on the turn from outside the penalty area just before the break in an evenly-balanced game.

Cameroon face Ivory Coast and Guinea meet Mali in the final group games on Wednesday. If both those matches end in draws with the same scoreline, then positions will be decided on the drawing of lots.

Cameroon, unbeaten in nine games since their dismal World Cup group-stage exit in Brazil last year, quickly took control and Guinea goalkeeper Naby Yattara did well to push Vincent Aboubakar's low effort around the post.

Cameroon were nearly gifted the lead when Yattara's attempted clearance from a cross cannoned off his own defender and flew just wide of the post.

Moukandjo took the resulting corner low to the near post which an off-guard Yattara could only palm into his net.

German-based Traore equalised three minutes before halftime when he received the ball with his back to goal and, despite the attention of a pack of defenders, turned and fired a low shot into the far corner from 25 metres.

The match could have gone either way in the second half which was a stop-start affair played in wilting humidity.

Aboubakar headed wide of an open goal after Henri Bedimo broke down the left and crossed into the area, then Guinea substitute Naby Keita fired over from a good position at the other end.

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions should have snatched it in stoppage time when two players were left unmarked as Eric Choupo-Moting curled in a free kick but Stephane Mbia, who got there first, headed wide.

Guinea broke down the other end and Ibrahima Conte appeared to be bundled over by Jerome Guihoata in the area but the referee turned down the penalty appeal. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)