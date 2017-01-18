Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE Jan 18 Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui thrashed in a late winner as Cameroon came from behind to beat Guinea Bissau 2-1 and go top of African Nations Cup Group A on Wednesday.
Trailing at halftime, the four-times winners faced the possibility of becoming the latest victims of Guinea Bissau's fairytale before equalising through Sebastien Siani after 61 minutes and Ngadeu Ngadjui sealed the win in the 78th.
Both goals were rasping shots from outside the area after Piqueti had given Guinea Bissau the halftime advantage.
Cameroon lead the group by two points and play hosts Gabon on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.
MADRID, Jan 24 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rounded on his team's detractors on Tuesday ahead of the King's Cup quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, saying their recent blip in form has been exaggerated.