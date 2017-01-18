LIBREVILLE Jan 18 Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui thrashed in a late winner as Cameroon came from behind to beat Guinea Bissau 2-1 and go top of African Nations Cup Group A on Wednesday.

Trailing at halftime, the four-times winners faced the possibility of becoming the latest victims of Guinea Bissau's fairytale before equalising through Sebastien Siani after 61 minutes and Ngadeu Ngadjui sealed the win in the 78th.

Both goals were rasping shots from outside the area after Piqueti had given Guinea Bissau the halftime advantage.

Cameroon lead the group by two points and play hosts Gabon on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)