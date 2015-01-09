MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Cape Verde Islands.

Previous appearances in finals: (1) 2013

Best performance: Quarter-finals in 2013

Drawn in Group B with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tunisia and Zambia.

- - -

Coach: Rui Aguas

Former assistant with the Portuguese national team who has also held the coaching jobs at Estoril and Vitoria Setubal but did not work as a head coach for over 10 years before being appointed to the Cape Verde job last year.

As a player, he won 31 caps for Portugal between 1985 and 1993 and played in the 1988 European Cup final for Benfica, who lost to PSV Eindhoven.

He was also on the books of FC Porto.

The 54-year-old's wife hails from the Cape Verde Islands and he proved an instant success as they were among the first teams to book their place for the 2015 finals.

- - -

Key player: Heldon. Age: 26. Forward.

Heldon Augusto Almedia Ramos will lead Cape Verde's attack for a second successive tournament, having made a strong impression with his application at the 2013 finals when islanders were surprise quarter-finalists.

Moved to Portugal aged 18 and slowly made his way up through the lower leagues before being offered a professional contract by Maritimo.

Moved last January to Sporting where he signed a five-year deal. Key goals in the last two qualifying campaigns helped the Cape Verde Islands to reach the Nations Cup despite being among the continent's smallest countries.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Jan. 2015: 40

How they qualified: Top place in Group F, ahead of Zambia, Mozambique and Niger.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ivan Cruz (Gil Vicente), Kevin Sousa (Nacional), Vozinha (Progresso Sambizanga)

Defenders: Carlitos (APOEL Nicosia), Jeffrey Fortes (FC Dordrecht), Gege (Maritimo), Kay (Universitatea Craiova), Nivaldo Santos (Teplice), Stopira (Videoton), Fernando Varela (Steaua Bucharest)

Midfielders: Babanco (Estoril), Calu Lima (Progresso Sambizanga), Platini (CSKA Sofia), Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova), Sergio Semedo (Olhanense), Tony Varela (Excelsior)

Forwards: Djaniny (Santos Laguna), Odair Fortes (Stade de Reims), Heldon (Sporting), Kuca (Estoril), Ryan Mendes (Lille), Garry Rodrigues (Elche), Julio Tavares (Dijon). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)