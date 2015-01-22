EBIBEYIN, Equatorial Guinea Jan 22 Key saves in the final five minutes by the Democratic Republic of Congo goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba kept his side's goal intact and ensured a goalless draw with Cape Verde in the African Nations Cup on Thursday.

Kidiba, who turns 39 next month and is the oldest player at the tournament, made a double save in the 85th minute to deny Cape Verde the best chance of a bland match and then again two minutes later from Heldon's shot.

Both Cape Verde and the Congolese have now drawn their opening two matches in Group B, and sit behind Tunisia (four points) in the standings.

Tunisia beat Zambia 2-1 earlier at the Estadio de Ebibeyin, leaving the 2012 winners with a single point. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)