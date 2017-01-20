OYEM, Gabon Jan 20 Ivory Coast's hopes of defending their African Nations Cup title suffered a setback after they had to settle for 2-2 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday.

Following a goalless draw with Togo in their opening match, Friday's result left them in a perilous position in Group C as they have only two points while the Congolese top the standings with four points.

Ivorian captain Geoffroy Serey Die snatched a second half equaliser with a deflected shot to keep alive their chances of advancing to the knockout phase. Only the top two clubs in each group progress to the next round.

Neeskens Kebano handed the Congolese a 10th minute lead but Wilfried Bony equalised 16 minutes later. The Congolese quickly restored their lead through Junior Kabananga before Die rescued the point for the champions in the 67th minute.

