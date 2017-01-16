OYEM, Gabon Jan 16 Democratic Republic of Congo's Junior Kabananga struck early in the second half to earn a 1-0 win over Morocco in their opening African Nations Cup match on Monday.

Kabananga turned the ball home in the 55th minute after Firmin Mubele's low cross was misjudged by Morocco goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi who made a poor clearance at the near post.

DR Congo played the last nine minutes of the Group C match with 10 men after substitute Joyce Lomalisa was sent off for a second yellow card after only 16 minutes on the pitch.

Morocco were denied an equaliser in the closing minutes when DR Congo goalkeeper Ley Matampi made a brilliant stop at point-blank range to block Youssef El Arabi's header.

Ivory Coast and Togo drew 0-0 earlier in the first Group C match. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)